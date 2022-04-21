Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 21 April 2022 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions are listed below.



Dividend

The AGM adopted the dividend proposal for the year 2021 of EUR 1.24 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.28 was paid on 11 August 2021, the final dividend will be EUR 0.96 per share will be made payable on 3 May 2022. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 25 April 2022.

Adjustments to the Remuneration Policy

The AGM approved the proposed adjustments to the remuneration policy of the Executive Board. The proposed adjustments introduce ESG related performance measures in the long-term incentive plan, to further align the remuneration policy to HEINEKEN’s EverGreen strategy and its Brew a Better World commitments.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Jean-Marc Huët as member of the Supervisory Board for a two-year term.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed José Antonio Fernández Carbajal as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Marion Helmes as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM appointed Francisco Josue Camacho Beltrán as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Re-appointment of External Auditor

The AGM re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2023.

At the end of the AGM, Javier Gerardo Astaburuaga Sanjinés stepped down from the Supervisory Board as he has completed his 12-year tenure.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 21 April 2022 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm as of close of business on 22 April 2022.

-ENDS-

Press enquiries

Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355



Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez / Robin Achten / Anna Nawrocka

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

