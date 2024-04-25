Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 25 April 2024 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions are listed below.

Re-appointment of Executive Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Dolf van den Brink as member of the Executive Board for a period of four years, until the end of the AGM to be held in 2028.

Dividend

The AGM adopted the dividend proposal for the year 2023 of EUR 1.73 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.69 was paid on 10 August 2023, the final dividend of EUR 1.04 per share will be made payable on 7 May 2024. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 29 April 2024.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Jean-Marc Huët as member of the Supervisory Board for a two-year term.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Pamela Mars Wright as member of the Supervisory Board for a two-year term.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM appointed Peter Wennink as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Appointment of External Auditor

The AGM appointed KPMG Accountants N.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2025.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 25 April 2024 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm, as of close of business on 26 April 2024.

- ENDS -

