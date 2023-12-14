Heineken Reappoints CEO Dolf Van Den Brink For Next Term

(RTTNews) - Dutch brewing major Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) on Wednesday said its Supervisory Board has reappointed Dolf van den Brink as Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, conditional upon his reappointment as member of the Executive Board.

Heineken will nominate den Brink for reappointment as member of the Executive Board at its Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2024. The proposed reappointment is for a four-year term as per June 1, 2024.

Further, the company reappointed Supervisory Board members Jean-Marc Huët as Chairman, as well as Pamela Mars-Wright, both for a period of two years. It has also appointed Peter Wennink as Supervisory Board member and Vice-Chairman, effective from the 2024 AGM for a period of four years.

den Brink was initially appointed as Chairman and CEO on June 1, 2020, following a 22-year career at the company.

Jean-Marc Huet said, "Under his leadership, the EverGreen strategy was successfully launched to evolve the business and to deliver superior and balanced growth, with customers and consumers at the core. Dolf has built a strong leadership team and has accelerated the growth and development of HEINEKEN."