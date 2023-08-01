|
01.08.2023 02:00:12
Heineken's Sales Slow as Retail Customers Push Back on Prices
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's not called beer money for nothing.Dutch mega-brewer Heineken began increasing its prices by more than 12% last year to offset higher production, ingredient, and energy costs. The hope was that drinkers would remain loyal. But inflation has finally become too much for consumers, especially in important Asian-Pacific markets. And it's not just a Heineken -- or even beer industry -- problem. The entire retail sector is facing a wave of customers turning away from their favorite, but now higher-priced, brands.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!