Heisenbrew - Breaking Stigma 640 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87121

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heisenbrew CBD & Hemp will be hosting a grand opening on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Volcano Smoke Shop located at 640 Coors Blvd NW, Suite 16, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121.

Heisenbrew is a veteran owned and operated CBD & hemp company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "Our mission is to share, educate and support well-being," says Theresa Garcia, General Manager of Heisenbrew. "We believe everyone deserves access to the highest quality and affordable broad spectrum hemp & CBD products. We are working with local growers to provide premium, farm-to-bottle products."

Heisenbrew will feature a catalogue of products including Heisenbrew hemp extract balms and topical lotions, Heisenbrew clothing, and Heisenbrew coffee.

Their mission is to share the powers of well-being through CBD and the versatility of hemp with the community. They're looking to help break the stigma associated with this natural wonder.

"We are a lifestyle company that believes in the future of Albuquerque's hemp and CBD economy," says Garcia. "People really like our 'Breaking Ice' vape because it's the best price at $14.99 for 120ml bottle."

The grand opening will feature giveaways and prizes, samples of Heisenbrew coffee, creams, CBD lotion, and much more. There will be experts onsite to assist with any questions. Everyone 18 and over is invited to enjoy the grand opening on December 7, 2019. Call 505.352.7557 for more information or visit heisenbrew.com.

