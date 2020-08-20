HEISHA Launches Its Latest Advanced Drone-in-the-Box Hardware Platform - D.NEST

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA, a drone charging solution and unattended drone system provider, has launched a new drone-in-the-box hardware platform, D.NEST on Aug. 20 with a limited-time promotion to celebrate the launch. The first 200 Users who buy a standard D.NEST will get a Mavic 2 Zoom or 1,126 USD off their purchase.

Based on HEISHA's Third Generation Charging Pad C500, centering protection from IR upgraded and polished through 3 generations, D.NEST is a reliable and stable automatic drone charging solution. Equipped with T3 separated monitoring pile, built-in AI computer, remote control base and local router, D.NEST is easy to maintain and redevelop. Additionally, the hardware platform can be a data center and control center for different robots.



HEISHA operates an open-source interface API and SDK, making it highly compatible. Designed for use with the DJI Mavic and Phantom series, D.NEST can also be customized for use with the M200. M210, M300, M600, open-source UAVs and VTOL fixed-wing.

Equipped with the 5-in-1 PCB control K100 and industrial level materials, HEISHA also provides a useful, stable and cost-effective drone charging platform.



Unattended technology is slowly helping to improve our lives, but the high cost and maintenance of automated systems are preventing further adoption. Aiming to provide easy access to air data, HEISHA launched the world's first omni-compatible, cost-effective drone interface. We aim to create a future where everyone can have a bird's eye view from their cellphone.

About HEISHA

A technology-driven company, HEISHA, focuses on creating products with real value to daily life through advancing science and technology. Owning a manufacturing facility of more than 1,700 square meters and advanced test and processing equipment, HEISHA provides cost and time-saving solutions for more developers and is open to OEM and business partnerships.

For more information contact: info@heishatech.com

