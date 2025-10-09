Helen Of Troy Q2 Results Top Estimates; Stock Down 16% On Weak FY26 Profit Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and total revenue guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2026.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.85 to $2.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.55 to $1.80 per share on consolidated net sales revenue between $491 million and $512 million.

On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.98 per share on revenues of $504.98 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects loss in a range of $29.90 to $29.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.75 to $4.25 per share on consolidated net sales revenue between $1.739 billion and $1.780 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $4.58 per share on revenues of $1.75 billion for the year.

The Company is continuing to assess the incremental tariff cost exposure in light of continuing changes to global tariff policies and the full extent of its potential mitigation plans, as well as the associated timing to implement such plans.

Through the combination of tariff mitigation actions and additional cost reduction measures, the Company now believes it can reduce the net tariff impact on operating income to less than $20 million, compared to the prior expectation of less than $15 million, based on tariffs currently in place.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $308.64 million or $13.44 per share, compared to net income of $17.01 or $0.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.59 per share, compared to $1.21 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated net sales revenue for the quarter declined to $431.78 million from $474.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.53 per share on revenues of $417.70 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com