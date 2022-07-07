Helen Of Troy Slashes FY23 Outlook As Q1 Adj. EPS Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) announced Thursday first-quarter net income of $24.6 million or $1.02 per share, down from $57.0 million or $2.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.41 per share, compared to $3.48 per share in the year-ago quarter. Core adjusted earnings were $2.41 per share, compared to $3.31 per share last year.

Consolidated net sales revenue for the quarter declined 6.1 percent to $508.08 million from $541.22 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.54 per share on revenues of $484.48 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects consolidated earnings in a range of $6.51 to $7.11 per share and consolidated adjusted earnings in a range of $9.85 to $10.35 per share on consolidated net sales revenue between $2.15 billion and $2.20 billion.

Previously, the company expected consolidated earnings in a range of $9.92 to $10.38 per share and consolidated adjusted earnings in a range of $12.73 to $13.03 per share on consolidated net sales revenue between $2.38 billion and $2.42 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $13.17 per share on revenues of $2.35 billion for the year.

Further, the company expects consolidated adjusted earnings for the second quarter to decline in the mid-teens, for the third quarter to decline in low-double digits and for the fourth quarter to decline in the mid-single digits.

The company also expects consolidated net sales revenue for the second quarter to grow in the low-double digits, for the third quarter to be approximately flat and for the fourth quarter to decline in the low double digits.