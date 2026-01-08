Helen Of Troy Slips To Loss In Q3, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, reporting a net loss of $84.1 million, or $3.65 per share, compared with a net profit of $49.6 million, or $2.17 per share, last year.

For the period ended November 30, 2025, adjusted income amounted to $39.7 million, or $1.71 a share, compared to $61.1 million, or $2.67 a share in the previous year, primarily due to lower adjusted operating income and higher interest expense

On average, analysts estimated profit of $1.68 per share during the quarter.

Net sales declined 3.4 percent, to $512.8 million from last year's $530.7 million, mainly due to a decrease in Organic business.

Looking forward, the company anticipates fiscal year 2026 net sales revenue in the range of $1.758 billion to $1.773 billion, reflecting its view of continued consumer spending softness and increased macro uncertainty.

Meanwhile, it expects loss per share in the range of $36.07 to $35.57 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.25 to $3.75 for the full year 2026.

On average, analysts expect earnings of $4.02 per share, and sales of $1.76 billion for the same period.

In the pre-market hours, HELE is trading at $20.01, down 4.99 percent on the Nasdaq.