Helen Of Troy Swings To Profit In Q2; Boosts FY27 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, consumer products company Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2027, while narrowing annual net sales outlook range.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.63 to $4.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.60 to $4.15 per share on net sales between $1.768 billion and $1.822 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.57 to $4.18 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.75 per share on net sales between $1.759 billion and $1.831 billion.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net income of $4.63 million or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $308.64 or $13.44 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.79 per share, compared to $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated net sales revenue for the quarter grew 2.1 percent to $440.93 million from $431.78 million in the same quarter last year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, HELE is trading on the Nasdaq at $25.33, down $0.22 or 0.86 percent.

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