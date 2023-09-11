Helexia signs distributed generation partnership with Prime Energy in Brazil





Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) and an international player in the energy transition, announces the signing of a 46-megawatt contract with Prime Energy, one of the largest power traders in Brazil.

The partnership signed between Helexia and Exata Energia, a Prime Energy company, provides the supply of up to 46 megawatts of photovoltaic energy over a 20-year period, distributed across a series of 14 decentralised projects. These photovoltaic units will be built in the three Brazilian states of Paraná, Goiás and São Paulo.

The agreement was signed in August and three projects are already under construction, for a total of 18.2 megawatts. Delivery of all projects are targeted by the end of 2024.

"Helexia's growth in Brazil is remarkable, and I congratulate all the Helexia teams on this new contract”, says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

"This agreement marks a significant step in Helexia's commitment to develop decentralized, green power projects. We are happy to collaborate with Prime Energy to achieve this shared vision”, adds Benjamin Simonis, CEO of Helexia Group.

Next on the agenda: First half 2023 results, on September 27, 2023 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





About Helexia (www.helexia.group) Helexia is a historical player in the energy transition sector. Created in 2010, Helexia is a subsidiary of Voltalia (ISIN code Euronext Paris: FR0011995588). Helexia specialises in the energy performance of buildings and the production of photovoltaic energy on site (rooftops and solar carports).







With 415 employees in 10 countries, Helexia has completed nearly 700 photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 198 MW in operation. Helexia has supported its commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients in more than 180 energy efficiency projects. It provides continuous energy management for 1000 sites.







The wide range of services offered to its clients includes the definition of an energy strategy adapted to their needs, the design and execution of constructions, and the operation, management and maintenance of equipment and facilities to achieve their decarbonisation and energy consumption reduction objectives.

Helexia Group,

Delphine Lebon, Group Communications Manager

Email : delphine.lebon@helexia.eu

Attachment