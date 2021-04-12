|
Helicopter Blades Market- Industry COVID-19 Impact analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The helicopter blades market is poised to grow by $ 122.26 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the helicopter blades market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven using advanced composite materials in helicopter blades and the introduction of new and modernized helicopters.
The helicopter blades market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in adoption of helicopters in multiple applications as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter blades market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The helicopter blades market covers the following areas:
Helicopter Blades Market Sizing
Helicopter Blades Market Forecast
Helicopter Blades Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus SE
- Carson Helicopters Inc.
- Ducommun Inc.
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
- Kaman Corp.
- Lisi Aerospace SAS
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Melrose Industries Plc
- The Boeing Co.
- Van Horn Aviation LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Main rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tail rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
