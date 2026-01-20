Helio Appoints Mark Knauf As CFO Ahead Of Planned NYSE Uplisting

(RTTNews) - Helio Corporation (HLEO) on Tuesday said it has appointed Mark Knauf as chief financial officer, as the company strengthens its financial governance ahead of a planned uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange.

Knauf, a certified public accountant, brings more than 32 years of experience in business and tax accounting and economic consulting. He is the president of Mark H. Knauf, P.A., and managing director of Englewood Property Holdings, LLC.

Helio said Knauf's appointment supports its remediation plan to address material weaknesses in internal controls, including strengthening financial reporting and segregation of duties, as it works to meet GAAP, SEC and NYSE requirements.

The company added that its NYSE application and Form S-1 registration statement remain active and will be updated following the filing of its annual Form 10-K, expected in late January 2026.

"This appointment strengthens Helios foundation at a pivotal moment for the Company," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio.