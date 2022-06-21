Helio Health Adopts New Corporate Name as Helio Genomics

Change reflects the Company's core competencies in multimodal epigenetics and technological focus in early cancer detection

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Health, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced that the Company has changed its name to Helio Genomics ("Helio"). Stemming from the Company's core focus on multimodal epigenetics, this change represents its commitment to advancing the technology that supports personalized early cancer detection and surveillance in order to save lives.

"Our reemergence as Helio Genomics provides a clearer depiction of our goals as a technology-focused healthcare firm," said Justin Chen Li, Chief Executive Officer, Helio Genomics. "As an early pioneer of using cell free DNA to enable highly accessible and minimally invasive testing for the early detection of cancer, our identity is rooted in the richness of technology and AI capabilities in genomics. Through our unique modalities that analyze biological signals to get clear, personalized snapshots of how diseases develop and progress, our cancer surveillance tools, such as HelioLiver, have the potential to change the paradigm cancer testing with biologically-driven insights."

Helio Genomics' technology platform, ECLIPSE™, enables the accurate and efficient detection of cell free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns from blood samples and uses next-generation sequencing to identify unique biomarkers that indicate if a cancer is present. The Company's flagship product, HelioLiver, is a multi-analyte blood test that incorporates cfDNA methylation patterns and serum protein markers for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) – the most common form of liver cancer. Leveraging the ECLIPSE platform, HelioLiver evaluates 77 methylation sites and three proteins to detect early liver cancer, delivering proven superior performance compared to other clinically available tests.

About Helio Genomics

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. The company's mission is to simplify cancer screening so lives can be saved by detecting cancer earlier. With Helio's AI-driven technology, both physicians and their patients gain powerful insights from accurate, accessible, and convenient blood tests. Helio's development program is focused on liver, colon, breast and lung cancer.

Helio Genomics is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN.

