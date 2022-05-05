Helio Health Honored with Second Consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Health ("Helio"), an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced that HelioLiver™ has been recognized as "Best New Biopsy Technology Solution" in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, which recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market. This marks the second consecutive year that Helio has been recognized by MedTech Breakthrough – in 2021, Helio was awarded "Best New Technology Solution for Diagnostics."

Launched in December 2021, HelioLiver is an easy-to-use blood test that examines novel biomarkers to detect hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) early, while curative treatment is still an option. To improve the accuracy of detecting HCC, HelioLiver takes a multi-analyte approach to evaluate cell free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns across nearly 30 genes and measures 3 key proteins. Recent data shows HelioLiver outperformed two other clinically available tests in detecting early-stage and overall HCC. HelioLiver has demonstrated high specificity (91%) and high sensitivity (76%) in detecting early-stage (stage I and II) HCC.

In addition to its strong clinical performance, HelioLiver is convenient for patients and providers alike, requiring only a simple blood draw that can be conducted during a routine check-up, to make it easy for people at high risk for cancer to stay on top of their surveillance plans.

"We are thrilled to win another MedTech Breakthrough award recognizing HelioLiver. Helio has developed an advanced platform technology that can revolutionize the future of early cancer detection," said Justin Chen Li, Chief Executive Officer, Helio Health. "We are committed to continuing to advance next-generation blood-based cancer detection tools to ensure wide access to tests that can detect cancer at its earliest stages without the need for invasive and inconvenient procedures such as mammograms and colonoscopies. Our patient-first commitment aims to remove barriers to testing and ultimately improve patient outcomes, while reducing cost burden across the healthcare system."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Early detection of liver cancer is critical to successful outcomes with a survival rate that increases 13-fold when caught in early versus late stages, when curative options may still be available. Unfortunately, more than half of HCC cases are diagnosed late when the cancer has already progressed, due to low surveillance rates and delays in follow-up," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "By leveraging its platform technology that combines the identification of signature biomarkers complemented with DNA methylation, Helio has the potential to change the entire paradigm of cancer diagnostics by enabling early cancer detection. Congratulations on another MedTech Breakthrough win with 'Best New Biopsy Technology Solution.'"

About Helio Health

Helio Health is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. The company's mission is to simplify cancer screening so lives can be saved by detecting cancer earlier. With Helio's AI-driven technology, both physicians and their patients gain powerful insights from accurate, accessible, and convenient blood tests. Helio's development program is focused on liver, colon, breast and lung cancer.

Helio Health is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

