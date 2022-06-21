Heliogen, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen”), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy technology, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27, according to a final list of index additions posted June 17.

Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"The inclusion of Heliogen in the Russell indexes is further evidence of our company’s growth and progress since our public listing in December,” said Bill Gross, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Heliogen. "The Heliogen team looks forward to continually increasing our market presence, and speaking with an ever broadening range of investors interested in decarbonizing heavy industry worldwide.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Heliogen:

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar energy technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

