Heliogen Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005504/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This year’s list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"Heliogen’s modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar thermal plants have the potential to revolutionize the energy market by alleviating intermittency issues associated with renewable sources of energy,” said Bill Gross, Chief Executive Officer of Heliogen. "We are honored to be named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies as we continue to deliver on our mission to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 clean energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history.”

Heliogen has announced strategic and commercial relationships with the largest steel company in the world, Arcelor Mittal, the top gas company in Australia, Woodside Energy, and the second biggest mining company in the world, Rio Tinto. Following Heliogen’s public listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the company continues to expand to help industrial customers of all kinds decarbonize.

Heliogen previously won Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas award for its concentrated solar technology to bring carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to traditionally carbon-intensive industries for the first time.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit Heliogen.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005504/en/