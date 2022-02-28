Helios Innovation Strategy Leads to Record Product Line Expansion of Cartridge Valve Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced extensive R&D capability, advanced design tools, and the combined CVT family expertise drove product development teams to exceed expectations by launching 22 new products in 2021. This is the largest number of new product releases within Helios’ CVT business (part of the Hydraulics segment) in recent history. The significant expansion of the product line is expected to provide a flywheel for organic growth in coming years.

Helios Technologies also welcomed NEM S.r.l to the CVT family in July 2021. NEM diversifies the CVT customer base, deepens geographic reach in Europe, and provides enhanced electro-hydraulic technology offerings. NEM’s products were immediately leveraged by successfully adding the first Sun Hydraulics standard cavity to its already extensive electro-hydraulic portfolio. Demand for its 3-position, 4-way cartridge valve was so strong that 48 hours after product launch, orders exceeded internal forecast by over 200%. Subsequent product additions are planned throughout 2022. Helios expects to continue to expand NEM electro-hydraulic products through the Hydraulics segment’s global distribution system enabling expanded access to Sun’s legendary quality and support.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are gaining market share in our Hydraulics segment by meeting or exceeding our customer’s expectations, maintaining top-tier lead times, and we are innovating to create breakthrough solutions to solve complex problems for our addressable markets.”

The Hydraulics segment’s mission is to deliver innovative fluid power solutions that enhance the world. That is exemplified through CVT’s new PPT (product preceding technology) program. The PPT program incubates forward-thinking products that can create extraordinary value for customers with solutions that are more intelligent, efficient, and capable than today’s smart and connected applications. Initial products are set to start launching during 2022.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health, and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

