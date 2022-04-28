|
28.04.2022 14:45:00
Helios Technologies Advances Sustainability Efforts
Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today announced progress in advancing its Corporate Shared Values as they relate to sustainability efforts in its continued commitment to ESG matters through the launch of a new Company website with greater access to ESG information.
"Helios Technologies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities are the living, operating principles by which we measure ourselves and shape our behavior on a daily basis,” commented Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the Board level, we established an ESG Committee as a component of our governance structure to assist the Company in its oversight of corporate social responsibilities, significant public policy issues, health and safety, and climate-change related trends and other global ESG matters, in addition to overseeing all corporate governance matters pertaining to the Company.”
Read more about the Company’s progress and follow its ESG journey at https://heliostechnologies.com/esg
Highlights from 2021 initiatives included:
- Governance enhancements: Policies established for director nominations to ensure diversity and inclusion, attendance at annual meetings, annual ethics trainings for all employees, and created an ESG Board Committee.
- Environmental Sustainability: Global initiatives across our subsidiaries to identify significant waste streams and reduce waste using production process redesigns, scrap reduction initiatives, electronic waste reduction, and elimination of hazardous materials. In addition, baseline environmental data has been completed to help shape future planning, which includes Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas inventory reports, as well as waste reduction and water conservation measures.
- Social Responsibility: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are at the forefront of Helios’ workplace endeavors. This includes a clearly articulated policy of diversity and inclusion and required training. With 54% of the current workforce comprised of diverse, minority nationalities, the Company is actively seeking to support further diversity and representation of minorities and women in the workplace. At the Community level, Helios provides a platform for corporate and employee support of charitable organizations, and during 2021 provided support to 48 organizations through the platform.
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health, and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005316/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sun Hydraulics IncorporatedShsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.19
|Ausblick: Sun Hydraulics stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.19
|Ausblick: Sun Hydraulics verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.18
|Ausblick: Sun Hydraulics präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sun Hydraulics IncorporatedShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.