Helios Technologies Advances Sustainability Efforts

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today announced progress in advancing its Corporate Shared Values as they relate to sustainability efforts in its continued commitment to ESG matters through the launch of a new Company website with greater access to ESG information.

"Helios Technologies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities are the living, operating principles by which we measure ourselves and shape our behavior on a daily basis,” commented Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the Board level, we established an ESG Committee as a component of our governance structure to assist the Company in its oversight of corporate social responsibilities, significant public policy issues, health and safety, and climate-change related trends and other global ESG matters, in addition to overseeing all corporate governance matters pertaining to the Company.”

Read more about the Company’s progress and follow its ESG journey at https://heliostechnologies.com/esg

Highlights from 2021 initiatives included:

Governance enhancements: Policies established for director nominations to ensure diversity and inclusion, attendance at annual meetings, annual ethics trainings for all employees, and created an ESG Board Committee.

