Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Taimi

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Taimi R&D, Inc. ("Taimi”). Founded in 2005, Taimi is a Canadian manufacturer of innovative hydraulic components that offer ball-less design swivel products which improve hydraulic reliability of equipment, increase the service life of components, and help protect the environment by reducing leakage. Demonstrating the complementary nature of this acquisition, Faster S.r.l. and Taimi started working together in October 2020 in a collaborative distribution arrangement to accelerate the combined efforts of both companies.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is another perfect example of how our flywheel acquisition strategy strengthens our Hydraulics and Electronics portfolios in order to make us incredibly tough to follow. Taimi brings a differentiated, yet complementary product line to Helios’ Hydraulics platform which enhances our ability to create industry leading solutions that are high value, cost effective and offer safety and environmental benefits. Taimi also brings strong engineering breadth having developed proprietary, scalable technology and solutions-based offerings that are distributed in 34 countries. I am very pleased to welcome the Taimi team to the Helios family.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health, and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

