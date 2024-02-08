Helios Technologies Executing Augmented Strategy; Opens Two North American Hydraulics Centers of Excellence and Advances Innovations

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, is pleased to announce that both Regional Operational Centers of Excellence ("CoE”) for its Hydraulics segment in North America have been fully operational since the fourth quarter of 2023.

The facility expansion in Mishawaka, Indiana is now the Hydraulic Manifold Solutions CoE. Helios added 50,000 square feet to the existing 72,000 square foot facility. It serves as the hub for manifold machining and integrated package assembly operations, consolidating operations from Sun Hydraulics, Faster Inc., and Daman Products into a North American center for integrated hydraulics solutions. Schultes Precision Manufacturing provides enhanced support for diversified machining and aided with the machining of manifolds during the transition. The Hydraulic Manifold Solutions CoE has reached strong throughput levels supporting approximately $100 million in run-rate annual revenues, up from approximately $30 million from one year ago and allows for future growth.

Additionally, Faster’s North American quick release coupling order fulfillment has been relocated from Maumee, Ohio to one of the Sun Hydraulics facilities in Sarasota, Florida. This facility is now the Hydraulic Valve and Coupling Solutions CoE. This transfer streamlines operations, provides space for future coupling manufacturing, and facilitates technological advancements through our Robert E. Koski Center of Engineering Innovation, enabling the creation of cutting-edge hydraulic solutions for our valued customers.

"By completing this major integration and consolidation, combined with the strength of innovation within our hydraulics operations in Italy, we have created the platform to be the global leader of electro/hydraulic solutions,” said Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios. "Leveraging our expertise in hydraulics and electronics, we aim to push beyond the boundaries of conventional motion control approaches, solidifying our unique position within the industry. Helios continues to redefine the possibilities of hydraulic solutions, delivering unprecedented value and performance to our customers. This execution enhances our ‘in the region, for the region’ strategy, promotes enhanced R&D collaboration, and enables expanded capacity to support our future growth.”

Helios’ dedication to innovation and excellence has been recognized with hundreds of active, and recently filed patents and trademarks. These patents showcase a commitment to pushing the boundaries and introducing new and groundbreaking solutions. The Company’s collection of intellectual property rights, trade secrets, and manufacturing know-how built from decades of operation is a testament to its commitment to deliver technology solutions to customers that ensure safety, reliability, connectivity, and control.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

