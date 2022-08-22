Helios Technologies Expands Hydraulics Product Line with Universal Cartridge Valve Solution

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today the newest program launch from one of its operating companies, Sun Hydraulics. Developed to offer cross compatibility solutions, Sun Common cartridge valves are reliable, universal solutions for a broad variety of hydraulic systems from highly demanding applications requiring multidirectional fluid flow to simpler, lower pressure requirements. The Sun Common product family provides customers the high quality and reliability associated with the Sun Hydraulics brand with the flexibility of integrating into standard hydraulic system designs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005202/en/

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The launch of our newest cartridge valve technology with universal cavity solutions further demonstrates the depth of our engineering expertise and application know-how. The new Sun Common product family is the effective integration of product technologies both acquired and organic that augments our existing offerings and expands our addressable market. We are successfully addressing customers’ requests to broaden our offerings and provide our well-respected brand to address a larger range of applications with more universally adaptable cartridge valves.”

For users who require optimized interchangeability for 3000 PSI systems, Sun Common cavity cartridge valves are an ideal drop-in solution. Sun Common cartridge valves utilize the SAE style cavity, meaning they are compliant to industry standards. These valves render the quality and reliability that one looks forward to from Sun and the valves can be shipped according to Sun’s industry-leading lead times.

Sun Common cavity cartridge valves offer a wide variety of functions enabling the design of new hydraulic system solutions where a common cavity fits best. This new product family from Sun leverages the company’s product portfolio and delivers common solutions for unique applications.

The Sun Common Cartridge Valve Family Includes:

4-way, 3-position, solenoid valves, direct acting, directional spool valves, DNUC and DNTC, best used for outrigger controls, scissor lifts, municipal trucks, and aerial platforms.

4-way, 2-position solenoid-operated, direct acting, balanced spool directional valve, DNUT, best used for tractors, bull dozers, as well as a variety of applications that require pilot control.

3-way, 2-positions solenoid-operated, direct acting, balanced spool directional valves, DMUT and DMUQ, best used in water spraying trucks or industrial pilot machinery.

2-way, 2-position solenoid-operated, direct acting, balanced spool directional valve, DLUT, a good solution for sweepers or other industrial hydraulic machines with maximum pressures less than 3000psi (210 bar).

Single ball, shuttle valve, CSTT

Free-flow, nose-to-side check valve, CXUT

Additional product launches for the Sun Common product family are scheduled for 2023. For more information on the universal cartridge valve offering contact: marketing@sunhydraulics.com.

About Sun Hydraulics

Founded in 1970, Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds that control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. As a global operating company, Sun Hydraulics has continually enhanced its manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements, all while prioritizing the accustomed quality that customers around the world have come to expect. For more information please visit: www.sunhydraulics.com.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005202/en/