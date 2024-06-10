|
10.06.2024 15:00:00
Helios Technologies Extends History of Quarterly Dividends With 110th Consecutive Cash Dividend
Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. Helios has declared consecutive quarterly dividends to its stockholders for over 27 years.
The dividend will be payable on July 19, 2024 to stockholders of record as of July 5, 2024. Helios Technologies has approximately 33.2 million shares of common stock outstanding.
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
