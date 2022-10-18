Helios Technologies Leverages Next Display Platform™ and Announces OpenView™ S50 and S70

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, further advanced the span of its innovative display offerings with the introduction of the OpenView™ product family.

"The OpenView™ product family will retain the ruggedness, customizability, and excellent performance that customers expect from Helios, but with a value proposition that will expand Helios’ market reach to more applications,” said Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "We designed the OpenView™ product family specifically on an open-source platform, which allows our customers’ developers to design applications using a variety of industry standard languages and tools.”

The OpenView™ product family will be available from Enovation Controls, part of Helios’ Electronics segment. It will initially be offered in a 5-inch, S50 model, and a 7-inch, S70 model. The "S” or ‘Select Series’ is the first in a portfolio of products that will be tailored to meet different end market requirements. The full-color edge-to-edge touchscreen displays are built on the Next Display Platform™, a scalable solution developed by the Helios Center for Engineering Excellence which was recently introduced to the market. With a glove-friendly, high-brightness LCD panel inside an IP65-rated case, the S50 and S70 will deliver in full sunlight and in all weather conditions.

"OpenView™ utilizes the OpenPV™ Software Platform, which is designed from the ground up to be a modular system. The OpenPV™ Software Platform contains rich modules and enables diverse development options with endless extensibility,” said Doug Conyers, who recently was promoted to Senior Vice President, Innovation and Technology. "This empowers developers to use the OpenPV™ Software Platform as their foundation and, when needed, integrate custom software to meet the requirements of their specific application.”

Core hardware features, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi wireless communications, as well as CAN, RS-485, and USB-C interfaces, are designed directly into the new platform, providing OEMs the ability to take full control of the equipment. It will also allow for digital and analog inputs, low-side outputs, and a touchscreen designed for wet and dry use. Commercial availability is targeted for the first quarter of 2023.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. We are an international leader in fully tailored solutions for engines, engine-driven equipment, and specialty vehicles with a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products. With an internationally diverse team of over 300 employees, we serve customers around the world with global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls also partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

