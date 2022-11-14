Helios Technologies Leverages Next Display Platform™ and Announces SpaTouch4™

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it has further advanced the market reach of its innovative display offerings with the introduction of SpaTouch4™, an advanced user interface control system. Built on Helios’ innovative Next Display Platform™, SpaTouch4™ is the world’s most advanced display panel for the spa market. SpaTouch4™ will be available from Balboa Water Group, part of Helios’ Electronics segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005217/en/

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "SpaTouch4™ is the result of a collaboration between the Helios Center of Engineering Excellence (HCEE) and our Electronics segment. By using our technology platform approach to innovation, the Next Display Platform™ addresses more target markets and creates system solutions for our customers. Through this approach, HCEE is creating a multiplier effect of innovation. Evolving into an integrated operating company is one of our top priorities. We intend to achieve this by leveraging sales, enhancing marketing, and focusing on innovation, customer relationships and operational excellence. This is our strategy across all our businesses. SpaTouch4™ is proof of that evolution happening.”

"With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, SpaTouch4™ includes integrated features such as over-the-air updates and cloud-based access control. This allows spa market OEMs the ability to continually add features, integrate new capabilities, and improve the user experience throughout the entire life of the spa,” said Doug Conyers, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Technology. "SpaTouch4™ also empowers spa manufacturers with unprecedented opportunities to customize and brand the user experience of their spa-side controls.”

Commercial availability is targeted for the first quarter of 2023.

About Balboa Water Group

At the core of Balboa Water Group, is a fundamental commitment to the leisure water industry to provide a simple, comprehensive, single source solution to our product range that include the highest quality products in electronic control systems, jets, pumps, white goods and accessories. Our dedication to excellence and quality for more than three decades has earned us the position as the premier, single source provider of innovative designs, state-of-the-art manufacturing, with an unsurpassed reputation for reliability world-wide. Visit us at www.balboawatergroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005217/en/