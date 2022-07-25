Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 15:00:00

Helios Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tricia Fulton, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast the following day to review the Company’s financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call:

Tuesday, August 9, 2022
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8573
Internet webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.heliostechnologies.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, August 16, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13731270. The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.heliostechnologies.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

