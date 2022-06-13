|
13.06.2022 15:00:00
Helios Technologies Sets Goal of Achieving Net Zero GHG Emissions By 2050
Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today it has set a long-term commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2050 for its operated assets.
"We take our societal responsibility seriously and this newest commitment adds to our earlier recognition that Helios Technologies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities are the living, operating principles by which we measure ourselves and shape our behavior on a daily basis,” commented Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Initial efforts and steps are underway as we develop more detailed plans to reach this long-term commitment. At the Board level, we established an ESG Committee as a component of our governance structure to assist the Company in its oversight of corporate social responsibilities, significant public policy issues, health and safety, and climate-change related trends and other global ESG matters.
"We believe this is an important step forward in building a more sustainable company that can create long-term value for all stakeholders.”
Helios has completed its first Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas inventory and is working on detailed emission-reduction roadmaps for its major operated assets.
Read more about the Company’s progress and follow its ESG journey at https://heliostechnologies.com/esg
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health, and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.
