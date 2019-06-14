Helios Technologies to Begin Trading Under New Ticker Symbol: HLIO

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: SNHY), a global industrial technology leader announced that its shareholders approved an amendment to its articles of incorporation to change the name of the corporation to Helios Technologies, Inc. at its annual meeting of shareholders yesterday. Additionally, effective on Monday, June 17, Helios Technologies will begin trading on the Nasdaq under its new ticker symbol "HLIO.” To celebrate the changes, representatives of Helios Technologies will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell this morning. The ceremony will be available on the Company’s website at www.heliostechnologies.com.

Wolfgang Dangel, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Last August, we changed our business name to Helios Technologies, recognizing that the parent company is evolving in accordance with our Vision 2025 strategy and needs to remain independent from our operating brands. We are pleased that our shareholders agree with this evolution, evidenced by their approval of the legal name change at yesterday’s meeting. A natural progression is the ticker change, to align with our new legal name. We look forward to continuing the successful execution of our strategy under our new identity.”

