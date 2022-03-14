Helium 10 Announces New E-Commerce Conference for Private-Label Sellers

Sell + Scale Summit will Feature Serial Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk as Keynote Speaker

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10 , the leading all-in-one software and analytics solution for e-commerce sellers, announced today that the company will host the Sell + Scale Summit conference for private-label sellers. The three-day conference will bring together a community of growing and established sellers, industry experts, and guest speakers for unparalleled education and networking.

Sell + Scale Summit will feature world-renowned guest speakers and entertainment including serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk as the keynote speaker.

Sell + Scale Summit is an e-commerce industry conference focused on private-label selling and brand-building, with educational tracks for new and experienced sellers. The conference will be held at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 20 to 22, 2022.

The conference will include five keynote speakers, 30+ e-commerce topics covered by industry experts, two parties with world-class entertainment, and 50+ exhibitors and sponsors. Conference speakers including Tim Jordan, Jana Krekic, Kevin King, Rachel Pederson, Bradley Sutton, and more will be presenting at the conference.

"Our mission at Sell + Scale Summit is to deliver a conference experience unlike any other in the industry by bringing breakthrough value to every attendee," said Adam Shahbaz, Vice President of Strategy at Helium 10. "We designed Sell + Scale Summit to bring omni-channel, private label e-commerce sellers together to offer them actionable strategies and unmatched networking opportunities to help sellers achieve success."

Sell + Scale Summit will include keynotes, presentations, and breakout sessions on topics to support sellers in scaling their businesses including growth strategies, product sourcing solutions, brand building, tips to get started selling on Walmart.com, and more.

The agenda will include curated networking sessions, wellness activities, and evening entertainment.

E-commerce sellers interested in attending Sell + Scale Summit can take advantage of early bird rates now through March 31, 2022. Event details, hotel information, and registration are available at www.sellandscalesummit.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact partnerships@helium10.com .

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions to sellers. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneurs globally with the power of data, ongoing education, and community support necessary to maximize their potential and thrive in the future of e-commerce. From opportunity seekers to solopreneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies, and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business.

About Sell + Scale Summit

Launched in 2022, Sell + Scale Summit is focused on private-label selling and brand-building, with educational tracks and networking opportunities broken into categories for new, experienced, and pro-level sellers. The conference is hosted by Helium 10 and will take place at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 20 to 22, 2022.

The conference will include five keynote speakers, 30+ e-commerce topics covered by industry experts, two parties with world-class entertainment, and 50+ exhibitors and sponsors. Sellers will leave the conference with new ideas, inspiration, and networking connections to grow and scale the e-commerce business of their dreams. For more information, visit www.sellandscalesummit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helium-10-announces-new-e-commerce-conference-for-private-label-sellers-301501364.html

SOURCE Helium 10