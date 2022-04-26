|
26.04.2022 00:54:49
Helix Energy Solutions Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$42.03 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$2.88 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $150.12 million from $163.42 million last year.
Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$42.03 Mln. vs. -$2.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.28 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $150.12 Mln vs. $163.42 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.22
|Ausblick: Helix Energy Solutions Group stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.22
|Ausblick: Helix Energy Solutions Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.21
|Helix Energy Solutions Group, inc (HLX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
18.10.21