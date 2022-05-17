+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
17.05.2022 14:18:01

Helix Energy To Acquire Alliance Group Of Cos. For $120 Mln Cash Plus Earnouts

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests of the Alliance group of companies for $120 million cash at closing, plus the potential for post-closing earnout consideration.

The post-closing earnout consideration is payable in 2024, in the event the Alliance business achieves certain financial metrics in 2022 and 2023. Helix has the option to pay any earnout consideration in cash, Helix stock, or a combination thereof.

Alliance is a Louisiana-based privately held company that provides services in support of the upstream and midstream ?industries in the Gulf of Mexico shelf.

The acquisition is expected to close mid-2022 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 3,96 -2,46% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte ab. An der Wall Street ist die jüngste Erholung am Mittwoch ins Stocken geraten. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen