CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Linear Technologies has launched their new Telescoping Linear Slide product line. These precision telescoping slides are used in CNC machine doors, railway car doors, packaging and logistics automation robots, aircraft seats, medical equipment and patient beds, fire trucks and emergency vehicles. Helix's Telescoping Rails carry high loads and offer long life with corrosion protection for demanding applications. Click HERE for more information.

These new Telescoping Slides are suitable for automation applications and can move loads as high as 3800 Kg per pair of guides. One of the key features of the Helix Telescoping Slides is that they offer extensions of up to 150% of the closed rail length.

Key Features

Torsionally rigid

Full or partial telescopic strokes are available

Low deflection and smoothness of movement even in high load and high duty cycle applications

Custom versions and strokes available

HTPE Telescoping Rails

HTDB Telescoping Rails

Other common applications include:

Railway

Automotive

Aerospace

Food & Beverage

Packaging

Logistics

Industrial machinery

About Helix Linear Technologies

Helix Linear Technologies is a market leader in design, engineering, and manufacturing of small diameter lead screws and linear actuators. Helix stands by its mission to be an innovative and responsive organization that manufactures linear motion products that meet or exceed their customers' specifications and expectations. More information on the company's extensive product lines, services provided, and industry leading innovation can be found here: helixlinear.com

Contact:

Christopher Nook

Phone: 1-216-485-2263

cnook@helixlinear.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helix-linear-launches-new-telescoping-rail-product-line-300902843.html

SOURCE Helix Linear Technologies