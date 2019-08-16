|
16.08.2019 02:58:00
Helix Linear Launches New Telescoping Rail Product Line
CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Linear Technologies has launched their new Telescoping Linear Slide product line. These precision telescoping slides are used in CNC machine doors, railway car doors, packaging and logistics automation robots, aircraft seats, medical equipment and patient beds, fire trucks and emergency vehicles. Helix's Telescoping Rails carry high loads and offer long life with corrosion protection for demanding applications. Click HERE for more information.
These new Telescoping Slides are suitable for automation applications and can move loads as high as 3800 Kg per pair of guides. One of the key features of the Helix Telescoping Slides is that they offer extensions of up to 150% of the closed rail length.
Key Features
- Torsionally rigid
- Full or partial telescopic strokes are available
- Low deflection and smoothness of movement even in high load and high duty cycle applications
- Custom versions and strokes available
- HTPE Telescoping Rails
- HTDB Telescoping Rails
Other common applications include:
- Railway
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Food & Beverage
- Packaging
- Logistics
- Industrial machinery
About Helix Linear Technologies
Helix Linear Technologies is a market leader in design, engineering, and manufacturing of small diameter lead screws and linear actuators. Helix stands by its mission to be an innovative and responsive organization that manufactures linear motion products that meet or exceed their customers' specifications and expectations. More information on the company's extensive product lines, services provided, and industry leading innovation can be found here: helixlinear.com
Contact:
Christopher Nook
Phone: 1-216-485-2263
cnook@helixlinear.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helix-linear-launches-new-telescoping-rail-product-line-300902843.html
SOURCE Helix Linear Technologies
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- ATX beendet Feiertag in Rot -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung getrübt. Beim DAX waren die Vorzeichen ebenfalls rot. Die Wall Street setzte zu einer Erholung an. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten die Verluste teilweise wett gemacht werden.