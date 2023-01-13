HELLA H1 Adj. EBIT Rises, Organic Sales Growth At 20.8%; Confirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF) reported that its adjusted EBIT increased by 29.5% to 202 million euros in the first six months of the short fiscal year 2022. Adjusted EBIT margin improved to 5.3% from 5.1%, last year.

Group sales in the first six months of the short fiscal year 2022 increased by 25.7% to 3.8 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 20.8%, for the period.

For the period 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2023, HELLA expects to generate currency and portfolio-adjusted consolidated sales in the range of around 7.1 to 7.6 billion euros. It expects to achieve a figure at the upper end of this range. The EBIT margin adjusted for structural measures and portfolio effects is expected to be at the lower end of the forecast range of around 5.5% to 7.0%.

