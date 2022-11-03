|
03.11.2022 09:13:44
HELLA Projects Significant Market Outperformance In Light Vehicle Production By 2025
(RTTNews) - HELLA (HLKHF) said it expects annual sales growth of more than 10 percent to over 9.4 billion euros by 2025. The company said its outperformance will be driven by its market and technology leadership in the areas of Lighting, Electronics and Lifecycle Solutions. HELLA will also focus on increasing operating margin to above 8 percent of sales by 2025, driven by strong profitable growth of Electronics and a return to a benchmark profitability in Lighting, while Lifecycle Solutions sustains its double-digit profitability. Net cash flow is projected to reach around 4 percent of sales by 2025.
Bernard Schäferbarthold, CFO of HELLA, said: "In view of the massive price increases for materials, energy and logistics, we will continue to push dialogue with our partners. Our goal is to consistently pass on at least 80 percent of these price increases."
