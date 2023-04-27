|
27.04.2023 07:45:35
HELLA Q1 Profit Rises, Organic Sales Up 14.8%; Confirms FY23 Outlook
(RTTNews) - HELLA (HLKHF) reported first-quarter operating income of 111.4 million euros, up 10.3% from last year. EBIT was 105.9 million euros, up 8.6%. First quarter sales were 1.99 billion euros, an increase of 14.4%. Organic sales were up 14.8% close to 2.0 billion euros. The company noted that, after conversion of the fiscal year to the calendar year, the comparison is with the first quarter of the calendar year 2022.
For fiscal 2023, the company expects consolidated sales currency and portfolio adjusted in a range of around 8.0 to 8.5 billion euros, and operating income margin in a range of around 5.5% to 7.0%.
The company stated that it is on track to achieve fiscal 2025 targets.
