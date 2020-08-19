Hellas Construction Included On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Companies

AUSTIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hellas Construction was recently included in the famed Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies. Hellas Construction is America's largest sports surfacing contractor, specializing in the construction and installation of fields, tracks, and court surfaces. This is the second time Hellas Construction has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, having previously been included in 2016.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Hellas is a full-service athletic facility contractor. The firm owns and operates its own construction and installation equipment using its own trained crews, delivering a one-stop service to K-12, collegiate, and professional clients across the nation. Hellas also manufactures its own synthetic turf, track and tennis materials at three factories in the United States. These investments allow Hellas to meet the timing, budget, and quality demands of its clients without reliance upon third parties. With 14 operational hubs nationwide, Hellas is well-positioned to serve local markets across the country.

Reed J. Seaton, President and CEO of Hellas Construction, said, "The breakneck speed at which we are growing is a testament to the excellent work Hellas employees perform, as well as the trust that our clients put in us. Since our inception in 2003, we have grown at a Compound Annual Growth rate of 26.68% year over year, and we will continue that growth for the next decade."

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the 5,000 companies by their three-year revenue growth rates. To qualify, companies must be independently owned, privately held, and based in the U.S. They also need to have met minimum revenue thresholds of $100,000 in 2016 and $2 million in 2019.

Hellas' turn-key and vertically integrated business model and commitment to quality has accelerated rapid growth. In 2019, Hellas was included on the ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors list. In 2018, Seaton was named Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the Central Texas Region in the construction sector. Hellas made the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. in 2016 and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as one of the fastest growing companies in Central Texas in 2010 and again in 2020.

Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is the largest vertically integrated sports construction contractor in the United States, specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, along with installation and maintenance. Hellas products are protected by one or more of the following patents: 6,800,339; 7,838,096; 7,249,913; 7,364,634. hellasconstruction.com

