Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter of 2022 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 14.0% year over year to RMB3,233.0 million ( US$454.5 million *) in the third quarter of 2022.

( *) in the third quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB450.8 million ( US$63.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB403.2 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) in the third quarter of 2022, from in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB535.8 million ( US$75.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB571.6 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) in the third quarter of 2022, from in the same period of 2021. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.20 (US$0.31) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.93 in the same period of 2021.

in the third quarter of 2022, compared to in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.60 (US$0.37) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.70 in the same period of 2021.

in the third quarter of 2022, compared to in the same period of 2021. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 108.8 million in September 2022 , compared to 115.5 million in September 2021 . MAU on Tantan application were 20.9 million in September 2022 .

, compared to 115.5 million in . MAU on Tantan application were 20.9 million in . For the Momo app total paying users was 8.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 9.3 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 2.0 million paying users for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.9 million from the year ago period.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

First Nine Months of 2022 Highlights

Net revenues decreased 12.9% year over year to RMB9,491.5 million ( US$1,334.3 million ) for the first nine months of 2022.

( ) for the first nine months of 2022. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,086.3 million ( US$152.7 million ) for the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB1,329.0 million during the same period of 2021.

( ) for the first nine months of 2022, compared to during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,397.8 million ( US$196.5 million ) for the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB1,756.2 million during the same period of 2021.

( ) for the first nine months of 2022, compared to during the same period of 2021. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB5.30 (US$0.75) for the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB6.22 during the same period of 2021.

for the first nine months of 2022, compared to during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB6.75 (US$0.95) for the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB8.14 during the same period of 2021.

"I am very happy to return to the CEO position. In the third quarter, thanks to product and operational enhancements, we delivered good financial results and made solid progress across all business lines." commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "Such progress on the business front, coupled with the efforts to improve cost efficiency, allowed us to see meaningful bottom line improvement on a sequential basis. I am very proud of the execution capabilities that the team demonstrated in such a challenging environment."

Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,233.0 million (US$454.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14.0% from RMB3,759.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,657.5 million (US$233.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 23.5% from RMB2,166.7 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to COVID related consumption softness and regulatory changes, and to a lesser extent, Tantan's product adjustment to improve user experience in September last year and negative impact of pandemic resurgence and channel investment reduction.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,537.7 million (US$216.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.3% from RMB1,533.3 million during the same period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in Tantan's value-added service due to the demonetization process to improve user experience and retention, as well as the negative impact of COVID and the reduction of channel investments on Tantan's user growth and paying conversion.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB28.2 million (US$4.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 34.8% from RMB43.3 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to the negative impact of macro headwind on client's advertising budget.

Mobile games revenues were RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4.1% from RMB8.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the decrease in paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,246.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 to RMB2,891.0 million (US$406.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB510.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 to RMB341.3 million (US$48.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, due to our demonetization strategy to improve user experience, as well as the negative impact of COVID and the reduction of channel investments on Tantan's user growth and paying conversion.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,734.2 million (US$384.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17.6% from RMB3,319.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service and Tantan's live video service, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service; (b) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses due to our initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan's channel marketing strategy; (c) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs since the beginning of the year and the decreased fair value of the share options new grants; (d) no production cost from television program and film compared to the third quarter of 2021; and (e) a decrease in depreciation and amortization cost due to the impairment of intangible assets in 2021.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,649.2 million (US$372.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 15.7% from RMB3,143.2 million during the same period of 2021.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB520.1 million (US$73.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB460.5 million during the same period of 2021. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB569.4 million (US$80.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB676.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB44.5 million (US$6.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to loss from operations of RMB179.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB605.1 million (US$85.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB637.2 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB648.2 million (US$91.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB786.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB38.3 million (US$5.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB112.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Other gain or loss, net

Other gain was RMB40.4 million (US$5.7 million) in the third quarter of 2022, which mainly resulted from the Company's repurchase of its convertible senior notes from certain bond holders in the third quarter of 2022, partially offset by impairment loss on other long-term investments.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB156.0 million (US$21.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB143.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the fact that in the third quarter of 2022, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB42.9 million (US$6.0 million) on undistributed earnings generated in the third quarter of 2022 by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"), because we plan to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand for US dollars in business operations, payments of dividends and debts, potential investments, share repurchase plan, etc.

Net income

Net income was RMB449.9 million (US$63.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB395.9 million during the same period of 2021. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB499.6 million (US$70.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB611.1 million in the same period of 2021. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB45.0 million (US$6.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB179.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB534.8 million (US$75.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB564.3 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB578.4 million (US$81.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB720.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB38.8 million (US$5.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB120.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB450.8 million (US$63.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of RMB403.2 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB535.8 million (US$75.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB571.6 million during the same period of 2021.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.20(US$0.31) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.93 in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.60(US$0.37) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.70 in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash flow

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB13,021.3 million (US$1,830.5 million), compared to RMB15,707.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to a number of cash outflow items, including our cash dividend payment of RMB841.0 million (US$118.2 million) to shareholders; an aggregate payment of RMB2,137.0 million (US$300.4 million) for the repurchase of the company's convertible notes; an aggregate of RMB287.7 million (US$40.4 million) in relation to the share repurchase program; and RMB300.0 million (US$42.2 million) payment to Chinese tax authorities to repatriate cash from our WOFE in China to our offshore entity in the first nine months of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB444.5 million (US$62.5 million), compared to RMB559.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

First Nine Months of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2022 were RMB9,491.5 million (US$1,334.3 million), a decrease of 12.9% from RMB10,901.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,086.3 million (US$152.7 million) for the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB1,329.0 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,397.8 million (US$196.5 million) for the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB1,756.2 million during the same period of 2021.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB5.30(US$0.75) during the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB6.22 in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB6.75(US$0.95) during the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB8.14 in the same period of 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB688.2 million (US$96.7 million) during the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB893.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Recent Development

Execution of share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of December 8, 2022, the Company has repurchased 12.0 million ADSs for US$56.7 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$4.71 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.15 billion to RMB3.25 billion, representing a decrease of 14.3% to 11.5% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on the Chinese and global economies, as well as on users' paying capabilities.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on December 8, 2022).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10027148-ghj92l.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 15, 2022. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639

Passcode: 10027148

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: +86-10-5731-0538

Email: ir@hellogroup.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2022 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First nine months Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Live video service 2,166,733

1,657,531

233,012

6,230,160

4,786,232

672,838 Value-added service 1,533,288

1,537,666

216,162

4,496,059

4,557,481

640,681 Mobile marketing 43,323

28,243

3,970

133,641

92,029

12,937 Mobile games 8,052

7,719

1,085

28,418

50,416

7,087 Other services 7,784

1,862

262

13,212

5,356

753 Total net revenues 3,759,180

3,233,021

454,491

10,901,490

9,491,514

1,334,296 Cost and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (2,183,337)

(1,886,135)

(265,149)

(6,191,911)

(5,505,369)

(773,933) Research and development (260,939)

(245,105)

(34,456)

(815,757)

(733,562)

(103,123) Sales and marketing (680,896)

(467,012)

(65,652)

(1,944,705)

(1,666,542)

(234,279) General and administrative (194,734)

(135,933)

(19,109)

(459,443)

(453,514)

(63,754) Total cost and expenses (3,319,906)

(2,734,185)

(384,366)

(9,411,816)

(8,358,987)

(1,175,089) Other operating income 21,221

21,289

2,993

137,389

85,790

12,060 Income from operations 460,495

520,125

73,118

1,627,063

1,218,317

171,267 Interest income 93,564

89,274

12,550

284,706

280,761

39,469 Interest expense (18,669)

(25,010)

(3,516)

(55,332)

(72,575)

(10,202) Other gain or loss, net -

40,403

5,680

(18,000)

118,325

16,634 Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 535,390

624,792

87,832

1,838,437

1,544,828

217,168 Income tax expenses (143,158)

(156,041)

(21,936)

(526,065)

(452,860)

(63,662) Income before share of income on equity method investments 392,232

468,751

65,896

1,312,372

1,091,968

153,506 Share of income (loss) on equity method investments 3,658

(18,880)

(2,654)

5,961

(8,967)

(1,261) Net income 395,890

449,871

63,242

1,318,333

1,083,001

152,245 Less: net loss attributable to non- controlling interest (7,301)

(964)

(136)

(10,677)

(3,288)

(462) Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 403,191

450,835

63,378

1,329,010

1,086,289

152,707























Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 1.01

1.15

0.16

3.26

2.75

0.39 Diluted 0.96

1.1

0.15

3.11

2.65

0.37 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share





















Basic 400,835,428

391,027,485

391,027,485

408,074,205

394,333,009

394,333,009 Diluted 437,639,164

423,608,050

423,608,050

444,906,615

429,765,849

429,765,849

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three months

First nine months Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 395,890

449,871

63,242

1,318,333

1,083,001

152,245 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment 368

(188,343)

(26,477)

(31,830)

(328,832)

(46,226) Comprehensive income 396,258

261,528

36,765

1,286,503

754,169

106,019 Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non- controlling interest (7,540)

10,831

1,523

(13,323)

17,710

2,490 Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 403,798

250,697

35,242

1,299,826

736,459

103,529

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

September 30

September 30

2021

2022

2022 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,570,563

3,435,616

482,971 Short-term deposits 2,860,000

5,900,000

829,409 Restricted cash -

100,327

14,104 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,127 and RMB5,945 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively 205,225

194,344

27,320 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 775,072

877,348

123,336 Total current assets 9,410,860

10,507,635

1,477,140 Long-term deposits 7,200,000

3,500,000

492,022 Long-term restricted cash 76,471

85,362

12,000 Right-of-use assets, net 257,934

142,492

20,031 Property and equipment, net 180,664

186,949

26,281 Intangible assets, net 27,320

23,482

3,301 Rental deposits 19,204

20,737

2,915 Long-term investments 820,006

863,452

121,382 Other non-current assets 83,930

119,620

16,816 Deferred tax assets 34,849

35,836

5,038 Total assets 18,111,238

15,485,565

2,176,926 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 726,207

622,980

87,576 Deferred revenue 539,967

467,763

65,757 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 911,050

664,867

93,466 Amount due to related parties 5,016

9,443

1,327 Lease liabilities due within one year 162,950

102,585

14,421 Income tax payable 125,773

74,848

10,522 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 44,802

27,313

3,840 Convertible Senior Notes-current -

2,726,763

383,322 Total current liabilities 2,515,765

4,696,562

660,231 Deferred tax liabilities 213,384

37,635

5,291 Convertible senior notes 4,565,292

-

- Lease liabilities 103,105

42,578

5,986 Other non-current liabilities 128,095

114,577

16,107 Total liabilities 7,525,641

4,891,352

687,615 Shareholder's equity (i) 10,585,597

10,594,213

1,489,311 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 18,111,238

15,485,565

2,176,926























(i): As of September 30, 2022, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 385,309,239.









Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First nine months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income 395,890

449,871

63,242

1,318,333

1,083,001

152,245 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment 38,696

27,047

3,802

121,311

83,107

11,683 Amortization of intangible assets 34,722

1,279

180

107,783

3,837

539 Share-based compensation 143,280

84,976

11,945

349,195

311,540

43,797 Share of income (loss) on equity method investments (3,658)

18,880

2,654

(5,961)

8,967

1,261 Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes -

(51,653)

(7,261)

-

(129,575)

(18,215) Loss on long-term investments -

11,250

1,581

18,000

11,250

1,581 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries -

-

-

(15,526)

-

- Cash received on distributions from equity method investments -

-

-

-

1,708

240 Loss or gain on disposal of property and equipment 2,351

(923)

(130)

1,272

(783)

(110) Provision of losses on receivable and other assets (322)

(820)

(115)

242

(453)

(64) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (1,616)

22,973

3,229

(24,358)

15,695

2,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (85,048)

41,418

5,822

(203,666)

(16,144)

(2,269) Rental deposits (922)

716

101

(1,514)

1,399

197 Deferred tax assets (782)

590

83

(2,016)

(986)

(139) Other non-current assets (57,100)

16,130

2,268

(8,050)

76,820

10,799 Accounts payable (28,400)

(438)

(62)

19,422

(106,392)

(14,956) Income tax payable 24,947

(15,635)

(2,198)

(71,431)

(50,923)

(7,159) Deferred revenue 9,369

(19,356)

(2,721)

25,454

(73,891)

(10,387) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 56,954

(108,513)

(15,255)

(38,829)

(304,346)

(42,784) Amount due to related parties 1,860

7,824

1,100

(4,696)

4,427

622 Deferred tax liabilities (8,676)

(14,425)

(2,028)

(26,941)

(171,752)

(24,145) Share-based compensation liability -

-

-

(678,153)

-

- Other non-current liabilities 38,335

(26,655)

(3,747)

13,818

(58,311)

(8,197) Net cash provided by operating activities 559,880

444,536

62,490

893,689

688,195

96,745 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment (30,919)

(27,051)

(3,803)

(76,122)

(70,392)

(9,896) Payment for long-term investments -

-

-

(300,000)

(55,343)

(7,780) Purchase of short-term deposits (2,100,000)

(1,700,000)

(238,982)

(4,576,688)

(1,700,000)

(238,982) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 3,458,658

2,700,000

379,560

6,117,570

3,710,000

521,544 Cash received on investment income distribution -

-

-

5,610

3,523

495 Cash of disposed subsidiaries -

-

-

(8,750)

-

- Purchase of long-term deposits -

(1,000,000)

(140,578)

(250,000)

(2,550,000)

(358,473) Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits -

-

-

-

1,200,000

168,693 Other investing activities 13

2,781

391

2,406

3,103

436 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,327,752

(24,270)

(3,412)

914,026

540,891

76,037 Cash flows from financing activities:





















Deferred payment for business acquisition -

(15,858)

(2,229)

(12,907)

(21,421)

(3,011) Proceeds from exercise of share options 461

18

3

771

51

7 Payment in relation to the share repurchase program (756,714)

(285,355)

(40,115)

(862,865)

(287,690)

(40,443) Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (48,489)

(14,330)

(2,014)

(54,050)

(39,867)

(5,604) Dividends payment -

-

-

(852,743)

(840,997)

(118,225) Payment for redemption of convertible bonds -

(1,024,443)

(144,014)

-

(2,136,987)

(300,413) Net cash used in financing activities (804,742)

(1,339,968)

(188,369)

(1,781,794)

(3,326,911)

(467,689) Effect of exchange rate changes (3,661)

(6,190)

(869)

(28,697)

72,096

10,135 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,079,229

(925,892)

(130,160)

(2,776)

(2,025,729)

(284,772) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 2,284,067

4,547,197

639,235

3,366,072

5,647,034

793,847 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 3,363,296

3,621,305

509,075

3,363,296

3,621,305

509,075

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



























1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months Ended September 30, 2021 Ended September 30, 2022

Ended September 30, 2022

GAAP Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions Share-based compensation Tax impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP





(ii)













RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (2,183,337) 17,286 6,623 - (2,159,428)

(1,886,135) 1,496 (1,884,639)

(265,149) 210 (264,939) Research and development (260,939) - 29,094 - (231,845)

(245,105) 21,713 (223,392)

(34,456) 3,052 (31,404) Sales and marketing (680,896) 16,165 27,653 - (637,078)

(467,012) 8,453 (458,559)

(65,652) 1,188 (64,464) General and administrative (194,734) - 79,910 - (114,824)

(135,933) 53,314 (82,619)

(19,109) 7,495 (11,614) Cost and operating expenses (3,319,906) 33,451 143,280 - (3,143,175)

(2,734,185) 84,976 (2,649,209)

(384,366) 11,945 (372,421) Income from operations 460,495 33,451 143,280 - 637,226

520,125 84,976 605,101

73,118 11,945 85,063 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 403,191 33,451 143,280 (8,363) 571,559

450,835 84,976 535,811

63,378 11,945 75,323

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)









1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.













First nine months

First nine months

First nine months Ended September 30, 2021 Ended September 30, 2022

Ended September 30, 2022

GAAP Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions Share-based compensation Tax impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP





(ii)













RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (6,191,911) 51,853 14,548 - (6,125,510)

(5,505,369) 12,488 (5,492,881)

(773,933) 1,756 (772,177) Research and development (815,757) 3,660 103,268 - (708,829)

(733,562) 66,652 (666,910)

(103,123) 9,370 (93,753) Sales and marketing (1,944,705) 48,491 59,797 - (1,836,417)

(1,666,542) 29,952 (1,636,590)

(234,279) 4,211 (230,068) General and administrative (459,443) - 171,582 - (287,861)

(453,514) 202,448 (251,066)

(63,754) 28,460 (35,294) Cost and operating expenses (9,411,816) 104,004 349,195 - (8,958,617)

(8,358,987) 311,540 (8,047,447)

(1,175,089) 43,797 (1,131,292) Income from operations 1,627,063 104,004 349,195 - 2,080,262

1,218,317 311,540 1,529,857

171,267 43,797 215,064 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 1,329,010 104,004 349,195 (26,002) 1,756,207

1,086,289 311,540 1,397,829

152,707 43,797 196,504































































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.

















Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,517,872

139,659

-

1,657,531

233,012 Value-added service 1,336,050

201,616

-

1,537,666

216,162 Mobile marketing 28,243

-

-

28,243

3,970 Mobile games 7,719

-

-

7,719

1,085 Other services 1,126

-

736

1,862

262 Total net revenues 2,891,010

341,275

736

3,233,021

454,491 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,704,934)

(180,277)

(924)

(1,886,135)

(265,149) Research and development (176,727)

(68,378)

-

(245,105)

(34,456) Sales and marketing (335,350)

(130,222)

(1,440)

(467,012)

(65,652) General and administrative (124,184)

(8,574)

(3,175)

(135,933)

(19,109) Total cost and expenses (2,341,195)

(387,451)

(5,539)

(2,734,185)

(384,366) Other operating income 19,563

1,722

4

21,289

2,993 Income (loss) from operations 569,378

(44,454)

(4,799)

520,125

73,118 Interest income 89,003

187

84

89,274

12,550 Interest expense (25,010)

-

-

(25,010)

(3,516) Other gain or loss, net 40,403

-

-

40,403

5,680 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 673,774

(44,267)

(4,715)

624,792

87,832 Income tax expenses (155,328)

(713)

-

(156,041)

(21,936) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 518,446

(44,980)

(4,715)

468,751

65,896 Share of loss on equity method investments (18,880)

-

-

(18,880)

(2,654) Net income (loss) 499,566

(44,980)

(4,715)

449,871

63,242







































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





















































Three months

Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 1,478

18

-

1,496

210 Research and development 15,640

6,073

-

21,713

3,052 Sales and marketing 8,446

7

-

8,453

1,188 General and administrative 53,272

42

-

53,314

7,495 Total cost and expenses 78,836

6,140

-

84,976

11,945

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























































Three months

Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 569,378

(44,454)

(4,799)

520,125

73,118 Share-based compensation 78,836

6,140

-

84,976

11,945 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 648,214

(38,314)

(4,799)

605,101

85,063



















Net income (loss) 499,566

(44,980)

(4,715)

449,871

63,242 Share-based compensation 78,836

6,140

-

84,976

11,945 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 578,402

(38,840)

(4,715)

534,847

75,187

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended September 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,932,141

234,592

-

2,166,733

336,272 Value-added service 1,257,158

276,130

-

1,533,288

237,962 Mobile marketing 43,323

-

-

43,323

6,724 Mobile games 8,052

-

-

8,052

1,250 Other services 5,589

-

2,195

7,784

1,208 Total net revenues 3,246,263

510,722

2,195

3,759,180

583,416 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (1,884,931)

(269,376)

(29,030)

(2,183,337)

(338,849) Research and development (194,475)

(66,464)

-

(260,939)

(40,497) Sales and marketing (336,691)

(341,636)

(2,569)

(680,896)

(105,673) General and administrative (171,609)

(16,321)

(6,804)

(194,734)

(30,222) Total cost and expenses (2,587,706)

(693,797)

(38,403)

(3,319,906)

(515,241) Other operating income 17,946

3,270

5

21,221

3,293 Income (loss) from operations 676,503

(179,805)

(36,203)

460,495

71,468 Interest income 93,174

356

34

93,564

14,521 Interest expense (18,669)

-

-

(18,669)

(2,897) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 751,008

(179,449)

(36,169)

535,390

83,092 Income tax (expenses) benefits (143,562)

404

-

(143,158)

(22,218) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 607,446

(179,045)

(36,169)

392,232

60,874 Share of income on equity method investments 3,658

-

-

3,658

568 Net income (loss) 611,104

(179,045)

(36,169)

395,890

61,442







































(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





























Three months

Ended September 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,847

3,776

-

6,623

1,028 Research and development 18,071

11,023

-

29,094

4,515 Sales and marketing 11,280

16,373

-

27,653

4,292 General and administrative 77,616

2,294

-

79,910

12,402 Total cost and expenses 109,814

33,466

-

143,280

22,237



















[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























































Three months

Ended September 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 676,503

(179,805)

(36,203)

460,495

71,468 Share-based compensation 109,814

33,466

-

143,280

22,237 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions -

33,451

-

33,451

5,192 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 786,317

(112,888)

(36,203)

637,226

98,897



















Net income (loss) 611,104

(179,045)

(36,169)

395,890

61,442 Share-based compensation 109,814

33,466

-

143,280

22,237 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions -

33,451

-

33,451

5,192 Tax impacts -

(8,363)

-

(8,363)

(1,298) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 720,918

(120,491)

(36,169)

564,258

87,573

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First nine months Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 4,404,991

381,241

-

4,786,232

672,838 Value-added service 3,917,609

639,872

-

4,557,481

640,681 Mobile marketing 92,029

-

-

92,029

12,937 Mobile games 50,416

-

-

50,416

7,087 Other services 4,298

-

1,058

5,356

753 Total net revenues 8,469,343

1,021,113

1,058

9,491,514

1,334,296 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (4,981,345)

(522,188)

(1,836)

(5,505,369)

(773,933) Research and development (536,640)

(196,922)

-

(733,562)

(103,123) Sales and marketing (1,039,526)

(623,680)

(3,336)

(1,666,542)

(234,279) General and administrative (415,954)

(25,335)

(12,225)

(453,514)

(63,754) Total cost and expenses (6,973,465)

(1,368,125)

(17,397)

(8,358,987)

(1,175,089) Other operating income 76,253

9,491

46

85,790

12,060 Income (loss) from operations 1,572,131

(337,521)

(16,293)

1,218,317

171,267 Interest income 280,252

291

218

280,761

39,469 Interest expense (72,575)

-

-

(72,575)

(10,202) Other gain or loss, net 118,325

-

-

118,325

16,634 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 1,898,133

(337,230)

(16,075)

1,544,828

217,168 Income tax expenses (451,061)

(1,799)

-

(452,860)

(63,662) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 1,447,072

(339,029)

(16,075)

1,091,968

153,506 Share of loss on equity method investments (8,967)

-

-

(8,967)

(1,261) Net income (loss) 1,438,105

(339,029)

(16,075)

1,083,001

152,245







































(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:













































First nine months

Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 5,477

7,011

-

12,488

1,756 Research and development 51,752

14,900

-

66,652

9,370 Sales and marketing 29,729

223

-

29,952

4,211 General and administrative 202,319

129

-

202,448

28,460 Total cost and expenses 289,277

22,263

-

311,540

43,797

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















First nine months

ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,572,131

(337,521)

(16,293)

1,218,317

171,267 Share-based compensation 289,277

22,263

-

311,540

43,797 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,861,408

(315,258)

(16,293)

1,529,857

215,064



















Net income (loss) 1,438,105

(339,029)

(16,075)

1,083,001

152,245 Share-based compensation 289,277

22,263

-

311,540

43,797 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,727,382

(316,766)

(16,075)

1,394,541

196,042

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First nine months Ended September 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 5,527,851

702,309

-

6,230,160

966,906 Value-added service 3,606,393

889,666

-

4,496,059

697,777 Mobile marketing 133,641

-

-

133,641

20,741 Mobile games 28,418

-

-

28,418

4,410 Other services 9,263

-

3,949

13,212

2,051 Total net revenues 9,305,566

1,591,975

3,949

10,901,490

1,691,885 Cost and expenses (vi):

















Cost of revenues (5,338,330)

(816,562)

(37,019)

(6,191,911)

(960,970) Research and development (595,176)

(220,581)

-

(815,757)

(126,604) Sales and marketing (1,042,458)

(898,612)

(3,635)

(1,944,705)

(301,813) General and administrative (471,965)

28,763

(16,241)

(459,443)

(71,304) Total cost and expenses (7,447,929)

(1,906,992)

(56,895)

(9,411,816)

(1,460,691) Other operating income 103,352

34,006

31

137,389

21,322 Income (loss) from operations 1,960,989

(281,011)

(52,915)

1,627,063

252,516 Interest income 283,629

952

125

284,706

44,186 Interest expense (55,332)

-

-

(55,332)

(8,587) Other gain or loss, net (18,000)

-

-

(18,000)

(2,794) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 2,171,286

(280,059)

(52,790)

1,838,437

285,321 Income tax (expenses) benefits (533,508)

7,443

-

(526,065)

(81,644) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 1,637,778

(272,616)

(52,790)

1,312,372

203,677 Share of income on equity method investments 5,961

-

-

5,961

925 Net income (loss) 1,643,739

(272,616)

(52,790)

1,318,333

204,602







































(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

























First nine months

ended September 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 7,812

6,736

-

14,548

2,258 Research and development 78,259

25,009

-

103,268

16,027 Sales and marketing 37,157

22,640

-

59,797

9,280 General and administrative 238,408

(66,826)

-

171,582

26,629 Total cost and expenses 361,636

(12,441)

-

349,195

54,194

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































First nine months

ended September 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,960,989

(281,011)

(52,915)

1,627,063

252,516 Share-based compensation 361,636

(12,441)

-

349,195

54,194 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions -

104,004

-

104,004

16,141 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 2,322,625

(189,448)

(52,915)

2,080,262

322,851



















Net income (loss) 1,643,739

(272,616)

(52,790)

1,318,333

204,602 Share-based compensation 361,636

(12,441)

-

349,195

54,194 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions -

104,004

-

104,004

16,141 Tax impacts -

(26,002)

-

(26,002)

(4,035) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 2,005,375

(207,055)

(52,790)

1,745,530

270,902

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-group-inc-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2022-301697932.html

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.