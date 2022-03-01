HelloFresh FY Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh (HLFFF, HFG.F), a German meal-kit company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the year ended on 31 December 2021 declined to 256.1 million euros or 1.42 euros per share from 369.0 million euros or 2.09 euros per share in the previous year.

But annual revenue grew to 5.99 billion euros from 3.75 billion euros in the previous year. It represented a growth of 59.8% on euro basis, and 61.5% on constant currency basis. Revenue growth has been driven by a year-on-year increase in active customers.

For the whole calendar year 2021 HelloFresh delivered 964.3 million meals up from 601.2 million meals in 2020.

The company expects revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis to be between 20% and 26%. In line with previous communication, the company expects an adjusted EBITDA for the HelloFresh Group for the full year 2022 to be between 500 million euros and 580 million euros.