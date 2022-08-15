Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
HelloFresh Q2 Adj. EBITDA Declines; Revenue Up 16% On Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F) reported that its second quarter adjusted EBITDA declined to 145.9 million euros from 157.8 million euros, prior year. Revenue were approximately 1.96 billion euros, a year-on-year growth of 16% on a constant currency basis. With 8.0 million active customers in the second quarter of 2022, HelloFresh's active customer base grew by 4.1% year-on-year.

Dominik Richter, CEO and co-founder of HelloFresh, said: "We've been largely mitigating inflation effects without passing on the higher costs in full to our customers. Our product offering continues to come at an attractive and competitive pricing and brings additional benefits to our customers."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

