HelloFresh Q3 Revenue Down 11.3% YoY

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh SE (HFG.F, HFG.DE) reported constant currency revenue of approximately 1.4 billion euros in third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.6 billion euros, a year ago, down 11.3%. The revenue of the Meal Kits segment declined by 13.1% in constant currency and the revenue of the RTE segment declined by 11.1% in constant currency. Average Order Value increased by 7.5% in constant currency, driven by selective price increases, higher uptake of add-ons and a higher share of premium recipes. AEBITDA was 50.9 million euros in constant currency compared to 40.3 million euros, prior year, up 26.3%.

As previously announced, the company expects revenue for 2026 on a constant currency basis to decline between 9% and 11%, and AEBITDA to amount between 350 million and 370 million euros in constant currency.

At prior close on Xetra exchange, HelloFresh shares were trading at 2.99 euros.

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