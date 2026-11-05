HelloFresh Aktie
WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408
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05.11.2026 07:25:44
HelloFresh Q3 Revenue Down 11.3% YoY
(RTTNews) - HelloFresh SE (HFG.F, HFG.DE) reported constant currency revenue of approximately 1.4 billion euros in third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.6 billion euros, a year ago, down 11.3%. The revenue of the Meal Kits segment declined by 13.1% in constant currency and the revenue of the RTE segment declined by 11.1% in constant currency. Average Order Value increased by 7.5% in constant currency, driven by selective price increases, higher uptake of add-ons and a higher share of premium recipes. AEBITDA was 50.9 million euros in constant currency compared to 40.3 million euros, prior year, up 26.3%.
As previously announced, the company expects revenue for 2026 on a constant currency basis to decline between 9% and 11%, and AEBITDA to amount between 350 million and 370 million euros in constant currency.
At prior close on Xetra exchange, HelloFresh shares were trading at 2.99 euros.
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Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
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17:58
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
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15:58
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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12:27
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX mittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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09:28
|XETRA-Handel SDAX verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der SDAX am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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05.11.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX-Börsianer greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu HelloFresh
|12:48
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:38
|HelloFresh Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:25
|HelloFresh Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.11.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.11.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:48
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:38
|HelloFresh Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:25
|HelloFresh Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.11.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.11.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.11.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.09.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:38
|HelloFresh Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.08.26
|HelloFresh Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.08.26
|HelloFresh Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:48
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:25
|HelloFresh Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.11.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.11.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.26
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HelloFresh
|3,01
|-8,10%
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