HelloFresh Aktie

HelloFresh ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408

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05.11.2026 07:25:44

HelloFresh Q3 Revenue Down 11.3% YoY

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh SE (HFG.F, HFG.DE) reported constant currency revenue of approximately 1.4 billion euros in third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.6 billion euros, a year ago, down 11.3%. The revenue of the Meal Kits segment declined by 13.1% in constant currency and the revenue of the RTE segment declined by 11.1% in constant currency. Average Order Value increased by 7.5% in constant currency, driven by selective price increases, higher uptake of add-ons and a higher share of premium recipes. AEBITDA was 50.9 million euros in constant currency compared to 40.3 million euros, prior year, up 26.3%.

As previously announced, the company expects revenue for 2026 on a constant currency basis to decline between 9% and 11%, and AEBITDA to amount between 350 million and 370 million euros in constant currency.

At prior close on Xetra exchange, HelloFresh shares were trading at 2.99 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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