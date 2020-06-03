HelloSystems is the First Company to Bring Secure TouchFree™ Visitor Management to the Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2014 HelloSystems has been offering the most comprehensive, fully customizable, visitor management system in the world. HelloSystems is proud to announce that its Lobby Management Suite™ with TouchFree™ Lobby, the only secure touch free system on the market, is available for immediate delivery.

HelloSystems patent pending TouchFree™ Lobby with RemoteReception™ enables a remote receptionist to register and temperature screen guests, before granting access. The entire process can be performed without the visitor having to touch anything, while still providing the comfort of human interaction via a live video chat with a remote receptionist.

"As people return to work, an employer's first priority is to monitor and maintain the health of the workplace. Two vulnerable points are the lobby receptionists and the visitors," says HelloSystems co-founder Mike Myers. "Our research and development team spent years developing lobby management products that are uniquely designed to solve this exact problem. There is no other vendor in the world that can make that claim. By providing a touch free entry environment, employers can be confident they are addressing this critical access point in the safest and most strategic way."

The HelloSystems TouchFree™ Lobby provides the following benefits:

Eliminate the potential threat to lobby personnel by moving them to a safe and remote location while still offering a personal connection to a live receptionist

Versatile kiosk with a touch free option for registration without sacrificing security

Remote temperature screening for visitors and employees

Check or scan ID's, present NDAs and COVID-19 health questionnaires, take photos, print visitor badges and dispense access control cards. All this, with a TouchFree™ option kiosk.

The TouchFree™ Lobby technology not only keeps employees and visitors safe, but has been shown to have a return on investment of over 300% for a three-year term.

With the additional modules VendorManagement™, TradeCompliance™, GuardGate™ and BranchVisitor™, HelloSystems takes visitor management to the next level, making it the most comprehensive entry management product on the market.

About HelloSystems

In addition to all of the products described above, HelloSystems also offers secure mobile device-based solutions for visitor registration and check-in. All products are available for immediate shipment. For more information contact HelloSystems here.

Contact:

Mike Myers

mike.myers@hellosystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hellosystems-is-the-first-company-to-bring-secure-touchfree-visitor-management-to-the-market-301069689.html

SOURCE Hello Systems, Inc.