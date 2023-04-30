|
30.04.2023 16:43:41
Help low-paid workers or face curbs to bosses’ pay, fund managers tell UK firms
Investment managers join call for companies to pay real living wage across entire supply chainsMany of Britain’s largest employers must do more to increase pay for workers struggling with the cost of living crisis or face votes against pay increases for executives, investment managers have warned.Peter Hugh Smith, the chief executive of CCLA, an investment manager for the pensions of charities and church organisations, said many employers were failing “to do the right thing” and meet the “basic standard” of paying workers a living wage. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!