31.12.2019 00:40:00
Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Albany
ALBANY, Ga., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Albany, Georgia for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 5 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.
According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Albany, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Albany with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.
The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Albany. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Albany, Georgia please visit https://www.help.org/best-drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-albany-ga/.
2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Albany, Georgia (in alphabetical order)
Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services
601 11th Avenue
Albany, GA 31701
229-430-4140
GraceWay Recovery Residence, Inc.
412 West Tift Avenue
Albany, GA 31701
229-446-7800
Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital
2209 Pineview Drive
Valdosta, GA 31602
855-336-9914
The Anchorage
162 Hampton Lane
Leesburg, GA 31763
229-435-5692
Turning Point Care Center
3015 Veterans Parkway S
Moultrie, GA 31788
800-342-1075
ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.
SOURCE Help.org