31.12.2019 01:10:00
Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Arlington, Texas for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 17 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.
According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Arlington, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Arlington with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.
The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Arlington. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Arlington, Texas please visit https://www.help.org/best-drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-arlington-tx/.
2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Arlington, Texas (in alphabetical order)
ABODE Treatment, Inc.
2018 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-246-8677
Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas
3850 S. Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78264
866-913-4181
Brazos Place
1103 North Avenue H
Freeport TX, 77541
979-233-3826
Cenikor Foundation
2209 S. Main Street
Fort Worth, TX 76110
888-236-4567
Chemical Dependency Health Services
214 Billings Street, Suite 240
Arlington, TX 76010
817- 652-1004
Driskill Halfway House
1202 Hwy 87 North, PO Box 23
Tulia, TX 79088
806-995-4552
Great Oaks Recovery Center
11210 FM 102
Egypt, TX 77436
877-793-2044
Greenhouse Treatment
1171 107th Street
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
972-954-1258
Lena Pope
3200 Sanguinet Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-255-2500
MedMark Treatment Centers
5201 McCart Avenue, Suite H
Fort Worth, TX 76115
817-207-8700
Mesa Springs
5560 Mesa Springs Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
817-752-4346
Millwood Hospital
1011 North Cooper Street
Arlington, TX 76011
817-382-9603
Phoenix Associates Counseling Services, Inc.
3001 West 5th Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-338-0311
Riverwalk Ranch
6960 Dick Price Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
877-863-3869
Starlite Recovery Center
230 Mesa Verde Drive
Center Point, TX 78010
844-839-4895
The Springboard Center
200 Corporate Drive
Midland, TX 79705
432-620-0255
Volunteers of America Texas
300 East Midway Drive
Euless, TX 76039
817-529-7300
ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.
