Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Arlington, Texas for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 17 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Arlington, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Arlington with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Arlington. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Arlington, Texas please visit https://www.help.org/best-drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-arlington-tx/.

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Arlington, Texas (in alphabetical order)

ABODE Treatment, Inc.

2018 Evans Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76104

817-246-8677

Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas

3850 S. Loop 1604 W

San Antonio, TX 78264

866-913-4181

Brazos Place

1103 North Avenue H

Freeport TX, 77541

979-233-3826

Cenikor Foundation

2209 S. Main Street

Fort Worth, TX 76110

888-236-4567

Chemical Dependency Health Services

214 Billings Street, Suite 240

Arlington, TX 76010

817- 652-1004

Driskill Halfway House

1202 Hwy 87 North, PO Box 23

Tulia, TX 79088

806-995-4552

Great Oaks Recovery Center

11210 FM 102

Egypt, TX 77436

877-793-2044

Greenhouse Treatment

1171 107th Street

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

972-954-1258

Lena Pope

3200 Sanguinet Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

817-255-2500

MedMark Treatment Centers

5201 McCart Avenue, Suite H

Fort Worth, TX 76115

817-207-8700

Mesa Springs

5560 Mesa Springs Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76123

817-752-4346

Millwood Hospital

1011 North Cooper Street

Arlington, TX 76011

817-382-9603

Phoenix Associates Counseling Services, Inc.

3001 West 5th Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

817-338-0311

Riverwalk Ranch

6960 Dick Price Road

Mansfield, TX 76063

877-863-3869

Starlite Recovery Center

230 Mesa Verde Drive

Center Point, TX 78010

844-839-4895

The Springboard Center

200 Corporate Drive

Midland, TX 79705

432-620-0255

Volunteers of America Texas

300 East Midway Drive

Euless, TX 76039

817-529-7300

ABOUT HELP.ORG

Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.

