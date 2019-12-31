Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Athens

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Athens, Georgia for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 18 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Athens, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Athens with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Athens. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Athens, Georgia please visit https://www.help.org/best-drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-athens-ga/.

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Athens, Georgia (in alphabetical order)

Addiction Care Treatment Program

196 Alps Road #2

Athens, GA 30606

706-510-0282

Advantage Behavioral Health Systems

240 Mitchell Bridge Road

Athens, Georgia 30601

855-333-9544

Alliance Recovery Center

119 Sycamore Drive

Athens, GA 30606

706-850-2121

Athens Addiction Recovery Center

8801 Macon Highway #2

Athens, GA 30606

706-559-0059

CAFAC Inc

6298 Oakwood Circle

Norcross, GA 30093

404-915-2644

Comprehensive Counseling Services, LLC

329 Resource Parkway

Winder, GA 30680

678-425-0975

Family Counseling Services, Inc.

1435 Oglethorpe Avenue

Athens, GA 30606

706- 549-7755

Hope House Recovery

2205 Highland Avenue

Augusta, GA, 30904

706-737-9879

Lifetime Counseling, LLC

138 Park Avenue Suite 214

Winder, GA 30680

678-425-9007

Mary Hall Freedom House

8995 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30350

770-642-5500

No Longer Bound

2725 Pine Grove Road

Cumming, GA 30041

770-886-7873

Penfield Addiction Ministries, Inc.

1061 Mercer Circle

Union Point, GA 30669

706-453-7929

Project ADAM

112 Lanthier Street

Winder, GA 30680

770-867-8003

Ridgeview Institute

3995 South Cobb Drive

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

844-350-8800

Right Side Up Recovery Center

2815 Clearview Place, Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30340

678-805-4113

Serenity Grove

315 Newton Bridge Road

Athens, GA 30607

706-389-5157

The Athens Clinic

1710 Commerce Road

Athens, GA 30607

706-552-0688

Twin Lakes Recovery Center

398 Highway 11 SW

Monroe, GA 30655

800-588-5967

