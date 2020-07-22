Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Aurora

AURORA, Colo., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Aurora, Colorado for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 8 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Aurora, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Aurora with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Aurora. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Aurora, Colorado please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-aurora-co/

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Aurora, Colorado (in alphabetical order)

Colorado Health Network Inc

DBA Colorado AIDS Project SHARE Program

6260 East Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80220

303-837-1501

Community Reach Center Inc

3031 West 76th Avenue

Westminster, CO 80030

303-853-3661

Community Reach Center Inc

11285 Highline Drive

Denver, CO 80233

303-853-3400

Community Reach Center Inc

8931 Huron Street

Denver, CO 80260

303-853-3500

Salvation Army

Adult Rehab Center Denver

4751 Broadway

Denver, CO 80216

303-294-0827

University of Colorado Denver ARTS Specialized Outpatient Clinic

1648 Gaylord Street

Denver, CO 80206

303-333-4288

University of Colorado Denver ARTS Westside Center for Change

6303 Wadsworth Bypass

Arvada, CO 80003

303-935-7004

University of Colorado Health Science Center ARTS Parkside Clinic

1620 Gaylord Street Denver, CO 80206

303-388-5894

