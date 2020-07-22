|
22.07.2020 06:05:00
Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Aurora
AURORA, Colo., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Aurora, Colorado for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 8 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.
According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Aurora, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Aurora with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.
The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Aurora. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Aurora, Colorado please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-aurora-co/
2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Aurora, Colorado (in alphabetical order)
Colorado Health Network Inc
DBA Colorado AIDS Project SHARE Program
6260 East Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
303-837-1501
Community Reach Center Inc
3031 West 76th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80030
303-853-3661
Community Reach Center Inc
11285 Highline Drive
Denver, CO 80233
303-853-3400
Community Reach Center Inc
8931 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80260
303-853-3500
Salvation Army
Adult Rehab Center Denver
4751 Broadway
Denver, CO 80216
303-294-0827
University of Colorado Denver ARTS Specialized Outpatient Clinic
1648 Gaylord Street
Denver, CO 80206
303-333-4288
University of Colorado Denver ARTS Westside Center for Change
6303 Wadsworth Bypass
Arvada, CO 80003
303-935-7004
University of Colorado Health Science Center ARTS Parkside Clinic
1620 Gaylord Street Denver, CO 80206
303-388-5894
ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.
SOURCE Help.org
