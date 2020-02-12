Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Birmingham, Alabama for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 5 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Birmingham, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Birmingham with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Birmingham. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles.

For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Birmingham, Alabama please visit https://www.help.org/best-drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-birmingham-al/.

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Birmingham, Alabama (in alphabetical order)

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Centers Inc/Pearson Hall

2701 Jefferson Avenue SW

Birmingham, Alabama 35211

(205) 923-6552

Aletheia House

201 Finley Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

(205) 324-6502

Expect A Miracle, Inc.

16 Oporto-Madrid Blvd. N.

Birmingham, AL 35206

(205) 502-7274

Fellowship House Inc.

1625 12th Ave. South

Birmingham, AL 35205

(205) 933-2430

Wellstone

4040 South Memorial Parkway

Huntsville, AL 35802

(256) 533-1970

