|
01.06.2020 06:00:00
Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in Fresno, California for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 10 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.
According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In Fresno, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in Fresno with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.
The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like Fresno. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in Fresno, California please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-fresno-ca/
2020 Best Rehab Facilities in Fresno, California (in alphabetical order)
Central Valley Recovery Services New Heights Outpatient Services
320 West Oak Avenue
Visalia, CA 93291
559-625-2995
Champions Recovery Alternative Programs
311 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
559-583-9300
Fresno American Indian Health Project All My Relations Community Wellness Center
1551 East Shaw Avenue, Suite 139
Fresno, CA 93710
559-320-0490
Fresno New Connections
4411 North Cedar Avenue, Suite 108
Fresno, CA 93726
559-248-1548
King of Kings Community Center
2302 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Fresno, CA 93706
559-442-0400
Kings View Behavioral Health Services
1822 Jensen Avenue, Suite 102
Sanger, CA 93657
559-875-6300
Madera County Behavioral Health Services
209 East 7th Street
Madera, CA 93638
559-673-3508
Mental Health Systems Family and Youth Alternatives
3122 North Millbrook Avenue
Fresno, CA 93703
559-225-9117
Sierra Tribal Consortium, Inc. Turtle Lodge Recovery Home
610 West McKinley Avenue
Fresno, CA 93728
559-445-2691
WestCare California, Inc. Belmont Health & Wellness
611 East Belmont Avenue
Fresno, CA 93701
559-237-3420
ABOUT HELP.ORG
Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.
SOURCE Help.org