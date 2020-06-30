Help.org Names the Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Centers in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Help.org, a trusted online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones, has announced the Best Rehab Facilities in San Francisco, California for 2020. The informational guide recognizes the top 10 rehab facilities based on cost, treatment options, location, accompanying services and more.

According to recent studies, drug overdose is the leading cause of death among people under age 50. In San Francisco, deaths related to opioid abuse increased significantly from 2011 to 2015. Substance abuse among adolescents is also escalating in San Francisco with 55 percent of high school students reported using alcohol, 38 percent reported using marijuana, 8 percent reported using prescription drugs without a valid prescription, and 2 percent reported using heroin. With the growing need for accessible and high-quality rehab programs, Help.org has developed a unique ranking process to help connect individuals with treatment providers that meet their needs.

The Help.org research team analyzed thousands of facilities across the country and then identified the most cost-effective and highest rated programs in larger cities like San Francisco. Each facility was evaluated based on rehabilitation services, treatment approaches, cost, special programs for unique demographics and ancillary services. The website also provides information about drug use and side effects as well as educational articles. For a detailed listing of the Best Rehab Facilities in San Francisco, California please visit https://www.help.org/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-centers-in-san-francisco-ca/

2020 Best Rehab Facilities in San Francisco, California (in alphabetical order)

Adolescent Counseling Services Adolescent

Substance Abuse Treatment Programs

643 Bair Island Road, Suite 301 Redwood City, CA 94063

650-424-0852

El Centro de Libertad (The Freedom Center)

500 Allerton Street, Floor 2 Redwood City, CA 94063

650-599-9955

HealthRIGHT 360 Asian American Recovery Services

1563 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94103

415-762-3700

Horizons Unlimited of San Francisco, Inc.

440 Potrero Avenue San Francisco, CA 94110

415-487-6700

Jelani Inc.: The Family Program

1638 Kirkwood Avenue San Francisco, CA 94124

415-671-1165

Marin Treatment Center Outpatient Services

1466 Lincoln Avenue San Rafael, CA 94901

415-457-3755

Mission Council Family Day Treatment

154 A Capp Street, Room 10 San Francisco, CA 94110

415-864-0554

PRC Joe Healy Detoxification Program

170 9th Street San Francisco, CA 94103

415-777-0333

Star Vista Insights Adolescent Treatment Program

609 Price Ave, Suite 205 Redwood City, Ca 94063

650-366-8436

West Oakland Health Community Recovery Center

7501 International Boulevard Oakland, CA 94621

510-835-9610

ABOUT HELP.ORG

Help.org is an online resource for individuals who struggle with addiction and their loved ones. The website provides the latest research through scientifically proven methods, community recovery resources as well as information about local financial assistance. Help.org's team of researchers, activists and writers work together with addiction counselors and other professionals to offer useful and accurate resources to help individuals seeking recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.help.org/.

SOURCE Help.org