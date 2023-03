Help Safeguard Your Retirement With This Key Warren Buffett Investment Strategy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no doubt that investing for retirement is important. After all, purely saving the amount many people would need for retirement is a very tough ask. But investing for retirement shouldn't be hard, and if you're finding it difficult, there's a good chance you're doing more than you may need to do.If you don't believe me, take it from legendary investor Warren Buffett. There's one simple investment strategy that can help safeguard your retirement: Make consistent investments into an S&P 500 index fund throughout your career.The S&P 500 is an index that tracks 500 of the largest public U.S. companies by market capitalization. When people broadly refer to the "stock market's performance," they're generally referencing the S&P 500.